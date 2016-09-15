City of Spur office utility clerk/cashier

The City of Spur is seeking (1) employee to take on a full time position as office utility clerk/cashier. Duties will include, but are not limited to, taking payments, maintaining customer databases, billing, preparing work orders, and greeting public. Please pick up an application at City Hall, 402 Burlington, Spur, TX. Applications must be returned by September 20, 2016 at 3 P.M. The City of Spur is an equal opportunity employer.