Dickens Co. Ambulance Service Event a Success

The Dickens County Ambulance Service held a raffle and hamburger meal on Saturday, September 10 at the Spur Show Barn with about 175 in attendance. Woodie McArthur won the $500 cash prize. The group is still receiving donations but have already called the event a huge success.

They would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who helped and a special thanks to the Fabulous Sandbillies for the wonderful music.