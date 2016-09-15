The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / County / Dickens / Dickens Co. Ambulance Service Event a Success

Dickens Co. Ambulance Service Event a Success

By

Photo Courtesy/Donna Edinburgh Guests of all ages enjoyed dancing to the music of the Fabulous Sandbillies at the Show Barn in Spur.
Photo Courtesy/Donna Edinburgh
Guests of all ages enjoyed dancing to the music of the Fabulous Sandbillies at the Show Barn in Spur.

The Dickens County Ambulance Service held a raffle and hamburger meal on Saturday, September 10 at the Spur Show Barn with about 175 in attendance. Woodie McArthur won the $500 cash prize. The group is still receiving donations but have already called the event a huge success.
They would like to extend their appreciation to everyone who helped and a special thanks to the Fabulous Sandbillies for the wonderful music.

Photos Courtesy/Donna Edinburgh RIGHT: Dickens County EMS volunteers Beverly Brazee, Debbi Gardner and Joan Murray take tickets and welcome everyone to the hamburger meal.
Dickens County EMS volunteers Beverly Brazee, Debbi Gardner and Joan Murray take tickets and welcome everyone to the hamburger meal. Photo Courtesy/Donna Edinburgh
Mackenzie Gardner (left) drew the name of Woodie McArthur for the $500 cash prize while Russ Edinburgh holds the prize.
Mackenzie Gardner (left) drew the name of Woodie McArthur for the $500 cash prize while Russ Edinburgh holds the prize. Photo Courtesy/Donna Edinburgh

Product Categories

Quick News Links