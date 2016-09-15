Letter to the Editor

We at the National Weather Service in Lubbock were saddened to hear of the loss of Mr. Travis Ray Smith, 90 of Jayton. Mr. Smith served as an official NWS Cooperative Observer since June 1, 1962 until his death. His 54 years of public service made him one of the Nation’s longest standing daily weather observers, and he contributed to a great portion of the nearly 70 years of history at the Jayton station. We are truly grateful for his service, and Mr. Smith’s daily phone calls to our office will be greatly missed.