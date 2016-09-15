Spurettes Place Second Overall at Abilene Meet

Spur cross country competed at the Abilene Eagle Invitational on Saturday, September 10. The Spurettes finished second overall as a team in 1A-4A Division. Belle Smith received first with a time of 12:58; Brooke Shobert was seventh, 14:46; Destynee Vasquez 20th, 15:05; Beth Ferguson 26th, 15:18; Jadeci Molina 27th, 15:19; Abby Rodriguez 34th, 15:41; Hanna Gonzalez 36th, 15:42; and Danni Uriegas 38th 15:45.

Dustin Dominey won the varsity boys 1A-4A Division.

The Spur JV boys included Zage Barron 2nd; Keaton Adams 5th; Isaiah Sanchez 9th; and Leno Calyen 24th.