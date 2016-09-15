USDA Awards Grants to Preserve Affordable Rural Housing

TEMPLE - U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Under Secretary Lisa Mensah announced on September 6 grants to preserve and repair affordable housing for very-low- and low-income families living in rural areas.

“Many rural property owners struggle to afford the upkeep and repairs to their apartments, particularly as the units get older and need more work,” Mensah said. “These grants will help them make these repairs and upgrades. This funding will go a long way toward preserving the supply of safe, affordable rural housing.”

USDA is awarding $239,600 in Housing Preservation Grants to five organizations in . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!