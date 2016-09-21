Albert Pena, 32, of Spur, TX passed away Friday, September 16, 2016. He was born October 12, 1983 in Lubbock, TX to Alfredo Pena and Elise Herrera.

Albert enjoyed spending his free time with his wife and children. He was hard working and would help anyone that was in need. Albert was a kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back. Together Albert and Robbie opened their hearts and home to many foster children.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife . . .

