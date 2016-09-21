THE STATE OF TEXAS

To all persons interested in the estate of JAMES KRIS ELLISON, Deceased, Docket No. 1979, County Court, Dickens, Texas

KRISTEN LEIGH NORRIS

filed in the County Court of Dickens County, Texas, on the 26th day of June, 2016, a APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND FOR LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION of said JAMES KRIS ELLISON, Deceased.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock a.m. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, the same being the 3rd day of October, 2016, at the County Courthouse in Dickens, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

All interested persons are further advised that they have the right to employ an attorney and that if they or their attorneys fail to file a written answer with clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of ten days after the publication of this citation the Court may enter orders with binding effects upon said persons.

The officer executing this citation shall cause a copy this citation to be published once in the Texas Spur, a newspaper published in the County of Dickens, in the State of Texas. Said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before return date thereof, exclusive of the date of publication. The date of publication which said newspaper bears shall be the date of service.

GIVEN UNDER BY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Dickens, Texas this the 14th day of September, 2016.

/s/ BECKY HILL

Clerk of the County Court

Dickens County, Texas

Clerk’s Address:

P.O. Box 120

Dickens, Texas 79229 51-1tc