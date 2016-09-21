Ethan Angel Saiz, 17, passed into eternal life on Sept. 6, 2016. Ethan was born Oct. 7, 1998, in Lubbock, Tx to April Rodriguez and Jeremy Saiz.

He is survived by his parents, April and Albino Rodriguez and Jeremy and Stephanie Saiz; siblings Haylee, Aria and Miley Rodriguez, Aiden and Aubrey Saiz and Matthew Hernandez; maternal grandparents, Natividad Jr. and Maria DeLaCerda, Albino and Virginia Rodriguez; maternal great-grandmother Isabel Garza; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Martha Saiz, Herbert and Ligaya Williams and Don and Claudette Ferguson . . .

