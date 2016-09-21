Gamma Eta Chapter hosts “Heart to Heart” workshop

The Gamma Eta Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was the host chapter for the Area 12 Workshop “Heart to Heart” held on Saturday, September 10, 2016, at LakeRidge United Methodist Church, Lubbock, Texas.

Seventy nine members attended from Area 12 Chapters: Alpha Kappa, Alpha Sigma, Beta Epsilon, Gamma Eta, Gamma Tau, Zeta Lambda, Zeta Omicron, Eta Rho, Theta Epsilon, and Kappa Iota. Special guest for the event were Cookee Johnson of Breckenridge, formally of Lubbock, Texas State Organization 2nd Vice President and Virginia Bowers of Muleshoe, Alpha State Texas Educational Foundation’s Vice President of Programs. Also . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!