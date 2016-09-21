Jayton hammers Paint Creek, 62-12

Jayton (4-0) remained perfect Friday thumping Paint Creek 62-12.

The game was shortened due to the score. Jayton was leading 62-0 at halftime. Next up Jayton hosts Whitharral (2-2) Friday.

Score by Quarter:

Jayton – 34 28 0 0 - 62

Paint Creek – 0 12 0 0 - 12

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 9

Paint Creek – 4

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 9-173 yards

Paint Creek – 16-45 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 75 yards

Paint Creek – 71 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs:

Jayton – 4/8, 0 INT

Paint Creek – 8/17, 2 INT

Total Yards . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!