Jayton hammers Paint Creek, 62-12

Jayton (4-0) remained perfect Friday thumping Paint Creek 62-12.
The game was shortened due to the score. Jayton was leading 62-0 at halftime. Next up Jayton hosts Whitharral (2-2) Friday.
Score by Quarter:
Jayton – 34  28  0  0  - 62
Paint Creek – 0  12  0  0  - 12
Team Stats
First Downs:
Jayton – 9
Paint Creek – 4
Rushing Attempts-Yards:
Jayton – 9-173 yards
Paint Creek – 16-45 yards
Passing Yards:
Jayton – 75 yards
Paint Creek – 71  yards
Completions, Attempts, INTs:
Jayton – 4/8, 0 INT
Paint Creek – 8/17, 2 INT
