Meadow tops Spur

Spur will try to bounce back this week against Aspermont after suffering a 60-12 loss to Meadow. Meadow took control of the contest early and raced out to a 40-8 lead at halftime.
Spur fought to get back in the contest scoring in the third but couldn’t catch Meadow.
Team 1 2 3 4 T
Spur 0 8 4 0 12
Meadow 16 24 6 14 60
Scoring summary
Meadow 1 12:00 #42 pass complete to #48 for 18 yards. Touchdown! (Point after kick by #14 good), 0-8
Spur 1 12 . . .
