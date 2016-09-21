REQUESTS FOR BIDS TO IMPROVE AIRPORT

Kent County Commissioners’ Court is requesting bids for following improvements to the Kent County Airport. Identifier of Kent County Airport is 22F

1. Remove deteriorated particles and crumbs from Runway edges and repair with asphalt, approx. 6,600 running ft. also patches in Tarmac area.

2. Apply heavy duty sealant capable of filling cracks and alligator backs on the Runway and Tarmac, preform all necessary preparations before, during and after process to achieve acceptable results.

3. Apply Fog Sealant to the Runway and Tarmac area.

4. Re-stripe airport with Glass beaded paint.

The Court requests that your proposals be mailed to Kent County Judge, P.O. Box 6, Jayton, TX 79528 or delivered by email to kencojdg@caprock-spur.com or fax to 806-237-2632 or personal attention to County Judge, in Jayton, TX. by October 10, 2016 10:00 a.m., at which time all bids will be considered. To make arrangements for Airport inspection and/or additional information, call 806-237-3373. Kent County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and choose the bid determined to be most advantageous to Kent County airport, this will include experience, references, and schedule for start time as well as price. 51-2tc