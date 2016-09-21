Spur XC competes at Hamlin meet

Spur Varsity teams will compete next at Lubbock Invitational at Mae Simmons Park on September 24. Junior High’s next meet will be Monday, September 26 at Crowell.

Hamlin XC Meet Results

Varsity Boys

1st Dustin Dominey (16:55); 23rd Zage Barron (20:11); 45th Keaton Adams (21:54)

Varsity Girls

3rd Place TEAM

4th Belle Smith (12:48); 17th Brooke Shobert (14:05); 25th Destyne Vasquez (14:27); 30th Jadeci Molina (14:38); 37th Hanna Gonzalez (14:51); 38th Beth Ferguson (14:52); 42nd Abby Rodriguez (14:55)

JV Girls

3rd Place TEAM . . .

