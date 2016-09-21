Texas food prices see another decrease

Retail food prices showed slight decreases during the third quarter, with a basket of 16 staple items at the grocery store totaling $45.78, according to the latest Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) Grocery Price Watch survey.

Third quarter prices rang in at 16 cents less than last quarter and $1.71 compared to this time last year.

Texas food prices, according to TFB’s survey, have been on the decline for a year.

“We have a large supply of several food items, which leads to the decreases we’re seeing at the grocery store,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “Many . . .

