Billie Jones of Spur, Texas passed from this life and went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at the age of 94. She was born on December 28, 1921 in Stamford, Texas to Bill and Lou Alice Adams. She married Alvin Jones on December 23, 1939. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2004. Billie spent most of her adult life as a devoted wife and mother. She was known by all for her friendliness, compassion, witty sense of humor . . .

