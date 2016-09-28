United Blood Services blood drive at Spur High School parking lot Tuesday, October 4 from 2-5:45 p.m. in the bloodmobile.

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water prior to your donation. I.D. is required. 16 and 17 year olds are now required to have signed parental consent form. For appointment please call Marcella Bilberry at 27-4531 ext. 2017