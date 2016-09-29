September 29, 2016

GRANT ENGINEERING SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dickens County has recently received a Contract award from the Texas Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Affairs (TDA) for water system improvements on behalf of the Community of McAdoo. Accordingly, the County is seeking to contract with a qualified Engineering Firm (individual/firm) to prepare all preliminary and final design plans and specifications, and to conduct all necessary interim and final inspections.

Please submit 6 proposals of services and a statement of qualifications for the proposed services to the address below:

Dickens County

Attn: Judge Kevin Brendle

P.O. Box 179

Dickens, TX 79229

Proposals shall be received by the County no later than 9:00 am on Monday, October 10, 2016, which is at least ten (10) days after this publication and contact dates of the RFP. The County reserves the right to negotiate with any and all individuals or firms that submit proposals, as per the Texas Professional Services Procurement Act and the Uniform Grant and Contract Management Standards. Section 3 Residents and Business Concerns, Minority Business Enterprises, Small Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals.

Dickens County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. 1-1tc