Kent Co. Commissioners’ Court Considers Interim EMS Director

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court met in a regular meeting on September 26, 2016 at the Kent County Courthouse in Jayton. Member present were Jim White, county judge; Roy W. Chisum, commissioner precinct one; Don Long, commissioner precinct two; Harold Parker, commissioner precinct three; Robert Graham, commissioner precinct four; and Craig Harrison, clerk commissioners’ court.

White called the Court to order at 9 a.m., followed by prayer.

A motion was made by Chisum and seconded by Graham to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on September 12. The motion carried unanimously.

Beth Guerra met with the Court to . . .

