Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week.

BE A FRIEND AND BUY A BOOK! At the present time, the library has no money in its budget to new buy books. With the library’s discount we can purchase a new hard back for less than $20 and we will purchase the book you want and place a book plate inside with your name on it. All donations large or small are appreciated.

Great news! The library renovation paid for by a Tocker grant will take place the week of October 17. There are several pieces of furniture in . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!