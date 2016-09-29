SOS Waste to Begin Work October 1

SOS Managed Waste, INC of Lubbock will begin collecting waste within the City of Spur beginning Oct. 1 after the city council accepted the proposed contract in their August meeting.

Residents outside the city limits and within Dickens County looking for a new waste service are encouraged to call SOS Managed Waste. The company is compiling a list of interested customers and is working towards collecting rural waste at a competitive price.

The number to call is 806-771-1179, you will be asked to provide your name, address and phone number to be included on the list.