Spur City Council to Begin Interviews for City Clerk

The Spur City Concil met in regular session on Tuesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. with Mayor Steve Bland, Crystal Leary, Glenda White, Bobby Vasquez, Louise Jones and Fronye Morris. Absent was Danny Randall. The Council voted to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in addition to the tax rate.

Joan Day spoke with the council regarding her support of the membership for the City of Spur with the Texas Hotel and Lodging Association in connection with the locally collected Hotel Occupancy Tax.

Teresa Garcia addressed the council regarding a complaint against the City’s recent review . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!