Spur competes in Lubbock meet

Spur Varsity teams competed at the Lubbock Invitational at Mae Simmons Park on September 24.
The next meet for Spur is Saturday, October 1 at the Silver Spur Invitational at Swenson Park.
Spur Varsity XC Results:
Spurettes finished as 3rd place team with the following individuals:
1st Belle Smith
23rd Jadeci Molina
25th Destynee Vasquez
27th Beth Ferguson
37th Abby Rodriguez
49th Danni Uriegas
51st Brooke Shobert
Bulldogs finished as 8th place team with the following individuals:
2nd Dustin Dominey
37th Zage Barron
52nd Isaiah Sanchez
61st Keaton Adams
98th Angelo Calyen . . .
