Spur competes in Lubbock meet

Spur Varsity teams competed at the Lubbock Invitational at Mae Simmons Park on September 24.

The next meet for Spur is Saturday, October 1 at the Silver Spur Invitational at Swenson Park.

Spur Varsity XC Results:

Spurettes finished as 3rd place team with the following individuals:

1st Belle Smith

23rd Jadeci Molina

25th Destynee Vasquez

27th Beth Ferguson

37th Abby Rodriguez

49th Danni Uriegas

51st Brooke Shobert

Bulldogs finished as 8th place team with the following individuals:

2nd Dustin Dominey

37th Zage Barron

52nd Isaiah Sanchez

61st Keaton Adams

98th Angelo Calyen . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!