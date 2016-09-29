Voter registration for Nov. 8 election closes Oct. 11

Citizens not already registered to vote have until October 11 to register and still be able to vote in the upcoming November 8 General Election.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

• You are a United States citizen;

• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

• You are at least 18 years old on Election Day;

• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

You can register in person at your county clerk’s office In Dickens and Kent counties. Or you can register by mail by obtaining an application from your county clerk’s office or the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Applications are also available at votetexas.gov.

After you apply, a voter registration certificate (your proof of registration) will be mailed to you within 30 days.

Check your certificate to be sure all information is correct. If there is a mistake, make corrections and return it to the Voter Registrar immediately.

On your registration certificate, you will see a precinct number. Your residence is located in a specific “precinct,” or area within the county where you will vote on Election Day. In some cases, precincts may be combined to accommodate joint local elections, so always consult your County Clerk or Elections Administrator in the days before an election for the address of the polling place where you’re to vote. If your county has supplied us with polling place information, you can find that information here: County Precincts and Polling Place Addresses

When you go to the polls to vote, present one of the seven (7) acceptable forms of photo ID. If you do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you may present a supporting form of ID (one of which is your valid voter registration certificate) and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting your reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo ID, and stating that you are the same person on the presented form of supporting form of ID. An election official will match your name to the official list of registered voters.

For voters that applied for and received the permanent exemption from showing a photo ID based in their disability status, this status will be notated on their voter registration certificate. These voters are required to present their voter registration certificate when they go to the polls to vote.

If you lose your certificate, notify your county Voter Registrar in writing to receive a new one.

You will automatically receive a new certificate every two years if you haven’t moved from the address at which you are registered.

To confirm your voter registration status, you may select one of three methods to perform a search:

•Your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you applied for voter registration;

•Your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID), which appears on your voter registration certificate;

•Your first and last name.

To vote by mail, you can apply for a ballot by mail. Your completed application must be received (not mailed) by the county clerk’s office by October 28.

The early voting period will be held October 24 through November 4 at the county clerk’s office. Ballots may be cast during regular business hours Monday through Friday.