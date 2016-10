Kent County Health Fair is schedule for Tuesday, November 1, at the Emergency Service Building (831 South Hwy 70) in Jayton, from 11:00 am to 3 p.m. Learn health and safety tips, participate in interactive demonstrations, and register to win a prize sponsored by Robert Hall Chevrolet! The fair is hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and sponsored by Accolade Homecare, Andrew Kent Soil Water Conservation District.