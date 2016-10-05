Spur Masonic Lodge Open House

The Spur Masonic Lodge will be holding an Open House on Sunday, October 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 309 Burlington, downtown Spur. The purpose of this event is to help the community to become better acquainted with Texas Masonic Lodges and the corresponding philosophy, charity work and community service activities. Everyone is welcome to stop by as members of Spur Masonic Lodge will be available to answer questions about the fraternity as well as Appendant Bodies and affiliated organizations. Refreshments will be served.