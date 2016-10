Rotan steamrolled by Jayton 75-30

Jayton (6-0) continued its hot streak winning easily 75-30 against Rotan (2-3).

Jayton led 57-30 at halftime and then pulled away in the third quarter to end the game with two minutes to go in the third quarter.

Clay Griswold had 236 yards rushing and five touchdowns in the win.

Kaden Awe added 168 yards through the air and two touchdowns for Jayton. This week Jayton takes on Trent (1-4).

Score by Quarter:

Jayton – 22 35 18 0 – 75

Rotan – 14 16 0 0 – 30

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 15

Rotan –

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 24-317 yards

Rotan – 30-112 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 168 yards

Rotan – 105 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs:

Jayton – 7/11, 0 INT

Rotan – 5/13, 2 INT

Total Yards:

Jayton – 485

Rotan – 217

Punts-Average:

Jayton – 0

Rotan – 1-25

Fumbles-Lost:

Jayton – 2-1

Rotan – 3-1

Penalties-Yards:

Jayton – 2/20

Rotan – 3/22

Individual Stats

Rushing: Clay Griswold – 15-236 yards, 5 TD

Kobe Lisenbee – 7-62 yards, 3 TD

Tye Scogin – 2-19 yards, 1 TD

Passing:

Kaden Awe – 7/10, 168 yards, 2 TD

Tye Scogin – 0/1

Receiving:

Sheldon Burchett – 4-107 yards, 2 TD

Tristan Benavides – 1-38 yards

Kobe Lisenbee – 1-12 yards

Tyler Seaton – 1-11 yards

Defense:

Sheldon Burchett – 18 tackles, 1 INT

Kobe Lisenbee – 13 tackles

Tristan Benavides – 11 tackles

Clay Griswold – 10 tackles

Tye Scogin – 5 tackles, 1 INT

Junior Martinez – 5 tackles

Kaden Awe – 3 tackles

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

JAY (7:14) – Lisenbee 4 yard run (kick failed) 6-0

ROT (1:05) – 24 yard pass (kick good) 6-8

JAY (0:55) – Griswold 47 yard run (Lisenbee kick) 14-8

ROT (0:43) – 72 yard kick return (kick failed) 14-14

JAY (0:13) – Lisenbee 22 yard run (kick good) 22-14

2nd Quarter

JAY (6:47) – Lisenbee 1 yard run (one point conv.) 29-14

ROT (3:58) – 4 yard pass (kick good) 29-22

JAY (3:37) – Awe 44 yard pass to Burchett (kick failed) 35-22

ROT (3:19) – 43 yard pass (kick good) 35-30

JAY (3:02) – Griswold 38 yard run (kick failed) 41-30

JAY (1:04) – Griswold 39 yard run (Lisenbee kick) 49-30

JAY (0:23) – Griswold 26 yard run (Lisenbee kick) 57-30

3rd Quarter

JAY (6:59) – Griswold 5 yard run (kick failed) 63-30

JAY (4:22) – Scogin 10 yard run (kick failed) 69-30

JAY (2:38) – Awe 35 yard pass to Burchett (no kick needed) 75-30

Next up:

Jayton (6-0) vs. Trent (1-4) at home, kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.