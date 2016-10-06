The Texas Spur

Spur Bulldogs rebound, win thriller 56-54

Talk about a way to finish.
Spur’s Bulldogs scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to get a 56-54 win against O’Donnell Friday night.
Spur tied the game on a pass by Jett Cabler to Ethan Parsons, and then the Bulldogs converted the kick for two points to win the game. Ty Adams kicked the extra points.
Spur is now 2-3 on the season and next travels to take on Ropes (2-4).
Team     1    2  3  4  T
Spur         14 20 6 16 56
O'Donnell     16 16 22 0 . . .

