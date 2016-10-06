Spur Bulldogs rebound, win thriller 56-54

Talk about a way to finish.

Spur’s Bulldogs scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to get a 56-54 win against O’Donnell Friday night.

Spur tied the game on a pass by Jett Cabler to Ethan Parsons, and then the Bulldogs converted the kick for two points to win the game. Ty Adams kicked the extra points.

Spur is now 2-3 on the season and next travels to take on Ropes (2-4).

Team 1 2 3 4 T

Spur 14 20 6 16 56

O'Donnell 16 16 22 0 . . .

