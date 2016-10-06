Spur ISD Board Reports Enrollment at 281

The Spur ISD Board of Trustees met in regular session on Tuesday, September 27. Faculty reported that the total enrollment for Spur ISD as of the meeting was at 281 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The first item approved was the minutes of both the August 22 regular meeting and the August 30 special meeting.

In other actions, the Board approved the following items: the SLC Consortium-Inter local Agreement with Patton Springs ISD serving as the fiscal agent, an amendments to the 2016-2017 budget for the additional aide salary, and the presented bids received this month for . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!