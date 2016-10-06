Spur Senior Citizens News by Linda Alexander

Howdy friends and neighbors,

I would like to thank whomever is leaving the watermelons at our back door, it is so appreciated. Everyone has enjoyed them a lot.

Well, I told you is was fast approaching, and now it is here, next week is Homecoming 2016. The Center will have its homecoming meal on Friday, October 14. A great big thank you for all of you who have purchased a ticket for the $500 Cash Giveaway, and remember the winner will be announced at 1 p.m. on Friday. For those of you who have not bought a ticket yet . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!