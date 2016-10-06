The Texas Spur

Spurettes Sweep Invitational; Dominey wins 1st in McNeil meet

Silver Spur XC Meet 2016 Results

Spur High School

Varsity Girls (1st place TEAM)       Varsity Boys
1st Belle Smith (12:18)                      10th Zage Barron (18:13)
6th Brooke Shobert (13:52)             14th Isaiah Sanchez (19:03)
8th Destynee Vasquez (13:57)         18th Keaton Adams (19:19)
10th Jadeci Molina (14:07)             43rd Angelo Calyen (22:50)
13th Beth Ferguson (14:19)             JV Boys Division
15th Abby Rodriguez (14:25)          1st Jacob Cole (20:15)
18th Hanna Gonzalez (14:33)         2nd Nicholas Cole (22:40)

