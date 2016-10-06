Spurettes Sweep Invitational; Dominey wins 1st in McNeil meet

Silver Spur XC Meet 2016 Results

Spur High School

Varsity Girls (1st place TEAM) Varsity Boys

1st Belle Smith (12:18) 10th Zage Barron (18:13)

6th Brooke Shobert (13:52) 14th Isaiah Sanchez (19:03)

8th Destynee Vasquez (13:57) 18th Keaton Adams (19:19)

10th Jadeci Molina (14:07) 43rd Angelo Calyen (22:50)

13th Beth Ferguson (14:19) JV Boys Division

15th Abby Rodriguez (14:25) 1st Jacob Cole (20:15)

18th Hanna Gonzalez (14:33) 2nd Nicholas Cole (22:40)

