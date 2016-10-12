December 24th, 1933 – October 8th, 2016

Pinnie Lou DuPree Smith, 82, passed from this life on October 8th, 2016 after succumbing to the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Pinnie was born in Spur, Texas on December 24th, 1933. Raised on a cotton farm just east of Spur, Pinnie attended Spur High School, and graduated in the Class of 1950. Pinnie received degrees from both Texas Tech University and Northern Arizona University. She made a career in teaching and personnel for the federal government. Pinnie was especially proud of the years she taught children on the Navajo Reservation in Shiprock, New Mexico.

She retired from Federal Civil Service in 1991.

Pinnie is preceded in death by her parents Otis P. and Minnie Irene DuPree; her husband Douglas Smith; and a sister Amaza (Dunivan) Sullivan.

She is survived by her sister Patti DuPree Davis of Baytown, Texas; her two sons Brett Sims and wife Louise of East Afton, TX, Mike Sims of Springfield, VA; two grandsons, Aaron Sims and wife Jessica of Weatherford, TX, Brandon Sims and wife Yvonne of Nashville, TN; three great-grandsons Jack and Luke Sims of Weatherford, TX and Dempsey Nelson Sims of Nashville, TN; a great-granddaughter Ellison Brooke Sims of Nashville, TN.

In accordance with her wishes, Pinnie will be interred, in a private ceremony, in her family’s plot at the Spur Cemetery. She will rest beside her parents, a short distance from the cotton farm she loved.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Library of Legacies Assisted Living Center in Idalou and Kendred HealthCare Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Spur Cemetery Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.