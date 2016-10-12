On September 10, 2016, Rebecca Jo Martin Gregory, passed from this life to her next life in the home of God the Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.

Becky was born October 26, 1951, at 3lb 2oz, in Clovis New Mexico to Abe and Rebecca Martin. She wore many hats in this life as a loving daughter, beloved sister, a great aunt, a loving mother, a doting grandmother and great grandmother, a loving and faithful wife and most of all a faithful Christian.

She is survived by her brother Kent Martin and his wife Wynann, sister-in-law Bess Martin, many nieces and nephews, 3 great grandkids, 10 grandkids, her daughters Bethany Gregory and Amy Simmons, her son Eric Gregory and her husband Ronnie Gregory.

She is preceded in death by her parents Abe and Rebecca Martin, her brother Bob Martin, her niece Robin Martin, and her nephew Robbie Martin.

Becky’s many hats also included being a faithful preacher’s wife, a teacher’s aid, substitute teacher and a superb Special Ed teacher, a Sunday School teacher, an artist, a card designer, a seamstress and a homemaker.

Becky will be missed by her many family and friends, her church family and especially her family that she loved so much.

So much more could be written about her life, her accomplishments, her love for others as well as her help and care for others but your memories of her kindness and her smile in your hearts are the greatest voice for her.

A memorial service will be held at the Girard Cemetery, Girard, Texas on Friday, October 21, 2016 at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to your favorite charity or to her home church, the First Christian Church, P.O. Box 341, Elgin, TX 78621. Memorials will be used to further the cause of Christ as she would want.