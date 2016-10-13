Disabled Veterans and Property Taxes

By Jason Doran

If you are a Veteran with a VA service-connected disability rating of 20 percent or more, I highly encourage you to visit your County Tax Office to see about a reduction in your property taxes. A Veteran with a VA a service-disability rating of 100% or individual employability from the VA you might be qualified to have all of your property taxes exempted. The actual dollar amount of the exemption on your property taxes obviously depends on your disability rating but the tax rate in your county.

