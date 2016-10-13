Early voting begins Monday, October 24

Early voting will be held October 24 through November 4 for the November 8 General Election.
Residents of Dickens County and Kent County may cast their during regular business hours Monday through Friday at the Dickens County Courthouse Annex and Kent County Courthouse respectively.
To vote by mail, your completed application must be received (not mailed) by the county clerk’s office by Friday, October 28.
