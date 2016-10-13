Jayton Exes Come Home for Bi-Annual Event

Jayton High School ex-students gathered last weekend in their hometown for the bi-annual Jayton Homecoming “There’s No Place Like Home” held October 6-8.

Floyd Harvey and Beverly Caddell from the Class of 1967 were named Homecoming King and Queen. The announcement was made during the Saturday afternoon program held at the Jayton ISD auditorium.

Other candidates for this year’s Homecoming King and Queen included Rena Jones, class of 1986; Kristi Harris Howard, class of 1996; Bobby Kelley, class of 1976; Billy Scogin, class of 1986 and Clint Long, class of 1996.

Current Jayton High School . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!