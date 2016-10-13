The Texas Spur

Jayton Jaybirds remain unbeaten after 66-14 win

Jayton remained unbeaten thumping Trent 66-14.
The game ended early due to the 66-14 score in the third quarter. Jayton topped Trent in every category. Jayton has a couple of weeks off before taking on Benjamin Oct. 27.

Score by Quarter:
Jayton – 54  12  0  0   - 66
Trent – 8  6  0  0  - 14

Team Stats
First Downs:
Jayton – 8
Trent – 7
Rushing Attempts-Yards:
Jayton – 7-196 yards
Trent – 17-62 yards
Passing Yards:
Jayton – 119 yards
Trent – 98 yards
Completions, Attempts, INTs . . .

