Jayton Jaybirds remain unbeaten after 66-14 win

Jayton remained unbeaten thumping Trent 66-14.

The game ended early due to the 66-14 score in the third quarter. Jayton topped Trent in every category. Jayton has a couple of weeks off before taking on Benjamin Oct. 27.

Score by Quarter:

Jayton – 54 12 0 0 - 66

Trent – 8 6 0 0 - 14

Team Stats

First Downs:

Jayton – 8

Trent – 7

Rushing Attempts-Yards:

Jayton – 7-196 yards

Trent – 17-62 yards

Passing Yards:

Jayton – 119 yards

Trent – 98 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs . . .

