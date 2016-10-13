Notice of Application for Fluid Injection Well Permit

Salida Exploration, LLC, 310 N. Willis, Ste. 236, Abilene, TX 79603 is applying to the Railroad Commission of Texas for a permit to inject fluid into a formation which is productive of oil and gas.

The applicant proposes to inject fluid in the Tannehill Formation, Beadle Lease, Well Number 1. The proposed injection well is located 7 miles NW of Girard, in the Steele Hill (Tannehill) Field, in Kent County. Fluid will be injected into strata in the subsurface depth interval from 4572 to 4588 feet.

Legal authority: chapter 27 of the Texas Water Code, as amended, Title 3 of the Texas Natural Resources Code, as amended, and the Statewide Rules of the Oil and Gas Division of the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Requests for a public hearing from persons who can show they are adversely affected or requests for further information concerning any aspect of the application should be submitted in writing, within fifteen days of publication, to the Environmental Services Section, Oil and Gas Division, Railroad Commission of Texas, P.O. Box 12967, Austin, Teas 78711 (Telephone 512/463-6792). 3-1tc