Spur Golf News By Peggy Bailey

The scramble for October 4 had 19 players on five teams. Coming in at three under par for first place was Jimmy Ashley, David Perez, and Greg and Lesa Arnold. Two teams tied at 34. After the draw, the three-man team of Floyd Starkey, Don Kaneski, and Josh Watson walked away with second place leaving the family team of Mike and Janie Day and James and Kathy Hughes with honorable mention. The two remaining teams both shot 35. Daniel Perez won hole eight with a distance of 29’8.”

The last scramble of the 2016 Best Ball Season will . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!