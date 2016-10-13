Spur Homecoming 2016

“Spur Homecoming is a big day in a small town”

Welcome Home Exes!

Thursday, OCTOBER 13

Afternoon – Registration and visit time, Ex-Student Building

5:30 P.M. – Spur High School Sr. Class Sponsored Hamburger Supper, Mini-Park

8:00 P.M. – Pep Rally, Crowning of Homecoming Queen, Mini-park, followed by Bonfire, Swenson Park

Friday, OCTOBER 14

10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. – Registration, Ex-Student Building

2:45 P.M. – Pep Rally, Dog Dome Gym

5:00 P.M. – Jr. High Game . . .

