Spur Homecoming 2016

“Spur Homecoming is a big day in a small town”
Welcome Home Exes!
Thursday, OCTOBER 13
Afternoon – Registration and visit time, Ex-Student Building
5:30 P.M. – Spur High School Sr. Class Sponsored Hamburger Supper, Mini-Park
8:00 P.M. – Pep Rally, Crowning of Homecoming Queen, Mini-park, followed by Bonfire, Swenson Park
Friday, OCTOBER 14
10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. – Registration, Ex-Student Building
2:45 P.M. – Pep Rally, Dog Dome Gym
5:00 P.M. – Jr. High Game . . .
Want to read the rest?
You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!