Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography – Spur

Covenant Health’s Mobile Mammography exam unit is scheduled to visit the Spur Clinic, 907 E. Hill Street in Spur on Tuesday, November 15. Early Detection is “Key” to Surviving Breast Cancer! To schedule an appointment, please call 877-494-4797 or 806-725-6579. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. Should inclement weather or a mechanical failure force a cancellation, we will notify those patients that are scheduled and re-schedule at the first available date.