UMC NEIDS will be at Spur ISD on November 10 at 10 a.m. in the Dog Dome. NEIDS – Nurses Educating on Illigal Drugs and Synthetics – is an outreach group of regisered nurses that believe synthetic marijuana and other ilegal drugs kill and harm too many of our fellow human beings. They are emergency nurses and nurse educators from Lubbock whose mission is to provide education to the public on the health risks and hazards of the use of sunthetic marijuana and other harmful drugs.