NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of David Ray Upchurch, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2016, in Cause No. 1982, pending the in the County Court of DICKENS County, Texas, to: David Ray Upchurch

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Joe Heflin

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 426

220 W Aspen

CROSBYTON, TX 79322

DATED the 10th day of October, 2016.

/s/ Joe Heflin

Attorney for David Ray Upchurch

State Bar No.: 00786411

P.O. Box 426

220 W Aspen

CROSBYTON, TX 79322

Telephone: (806) 675-8076

E-mail: jheflin52@gmail.com

