NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of David Ray Upchurch, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2016, in Cause No. 1982, pending the in the County Court of DICKENS County, Texas, to: David Ray Upchurch
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Joe Heflin
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 426
220 W Aspen
CROSBYTON, TX 79322
DATED the 10th day of October, 2016.
/s/ Joe Heflin
Attorney for David Ray Upchurch
State Bar No.: 00786411
P.O. Box 426
220 W Aspen
CROSBYTON, TX 79322
Telephone: (806) 675-8076
E-mail: jheflin52@gmail.com
4-1tc
David Ray Upchurch
NOTICE TO CREDITORS