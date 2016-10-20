Dickens Co Commissioners Hear About Animal Eradication Program

The Dickens County Commissioners met on October 10 in regular session with County Judge Kevin Brendle; Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, precinct one; Mike Smith, precinct two; Charlie Morris, precinct three; Sheldon Parsons, precinct four; Darla Thomason, treasurer; and Becky Hill, county and district clerk present.

In addition to other reports, Clint Martin is actively seeking landowners for the animal eradication program.

The meeting was called to order at 9:05 a.m. by Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by David Zarate, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag.

Minutes of the . . .

