First Six Weeks Honor Roll

Jayton-Girard ISD honor roll for the first six weeks is as follows.

Third grade: A Honor Roll – Lainey Baldridge, Sidney Hall, Cooper Spray and Sean Stanaland; A/B Honor Roll – Hayden Blackwell, Bode Ham, Cutter Lee, Reese Redford and Keller Silver.

Forth grade: A Honor Roll – Meldoy McClane; A/B Honor Roll – Brayden Bruton, Kenli Curtis, Adian Dubose and Andrew Lowery.

Fifth grade: A Honor Roll – Liz Lackey; A/B Honor Roll – Cadence Kitner and Robert Lowery.

Sixth grade: A/B Honor Roll – Jayme Braly, Cayden Greenwood and Nathaniel Williams.

Seventh grade: A Honor Roll – Caleb Chisum and Joel Williams; A/B Honor Roll – Colsen Debold.

Eighth grade: A/B Honor Roll – Miranda Moreno.

Ninth grade: A Honor Roll – Brooklynn Castro; A/B Honor Roll – Kloe Thomas.

Tenth grade: A Honor Roll – Abby Coulter, Hailey Norvell and Katelyn Watson; A/B Honor Roll – Kaden Awe, Katie Fincher, Jadah Sallee and Julia Segura.

Eleventh grade: A Honor Roll – Sara Beadle, Hannah-Lynn Brock, Jr. Martinez and Brey Thomas; A/B Honor Roll – Joey Gregg, Bailey Jeffrey, Jaylee Reynolds, Emily Self and Kiersten Sifre.

Twelfth grade: A Honor Roll – Josie Benavides A/B Honor Roll – Brittany Alderman, Tristan Benavides, Sheldon Burchett, Kobe Lisenbee and Noah Morales