Kent Co Commissioners Accept Bid to Repair County Airport

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court met in regular meeting on October 10 at the Kent County Courthouse in Jayton. Th meeting included accepting a bid for repair and improvements of the Kent County airport and hearing a report about a productive training attended by Kathy Lisenbee with the nursing home in addition to other business.
Those present were Jim White, county judge, Commissioners Roy W. Chisum, precinct one; Don Long, precinct two; Harold Parker, precinct three; Robert Graham, precinct four; and Craig Harrison, commissioners’ court clerk.
White called the court to order at 9 a.m., followed by prayer.
