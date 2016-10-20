Library Notes By Merla Watson

Greetings dear readers! Hope you had a great week! If you were in Spur for Homecoming, I hope you had a great time!

The big news at the library this week is that Dave Gaskins and his crew from Library Interiors of Texas will be here to do the renovation of the library. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Tocker Foundation, we will be getting new furniture and shelving and some of our existing shelving will be lowered to improve the lighting. When we reopen next week, we will have a brand new look! We can hardly wait . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!