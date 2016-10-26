Leta “Joan” Warren, 85, of Dickens passed away Thursday, October 20, 2016 in Crosbyton. She was born August 1, 1931 in New Mexico to Karl and Elsa (Ratcliff) Keener. Joan married John Warren on July 1, 1950. John preceded her in death on August 11, 2011. She was a former mayor of Dickens, a member of the Bible Church of Nazarene, and was very active in the Senior Citizens until her health no longer allowed her to.

She preceded in death by her husband John; her daughter Susan Jacoby; and her brother; Gilford “Buddy” Keener.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters; Janet Martin of Dickens; Jaye Martin of Fort Worth; two sons; David Warren of Dickens; Justin Warren of Azle; three sisters; Faye Hollar of Seymour; Pat Guziak of Hurst; Linda Cameron of Henrietta; eighteen grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm Thursday, October 27, 2016 at the Bible Church of the Nazarene in Dickens, Texas, with Marvin West officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton.

