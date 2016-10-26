Linda Arnold

Linda Annette Arnold left us after a brief illness on October 19, 2016, with her family by her side.

Linda was born on August 26, 1944, in Vernon, Texas, to Theo and Truceal Wright. They moved to Lubbock, Texas, in 1948 and Linda graduated from Lubbock High School in 1962. She married Donnie Arnold on October 25, 1963, and had been happily married for 53 years.

Linda attended Texas Tech University where she served as president of the Dames Association, and she attended Wayland Baptist University where she also worked as an executive secretary.

Over the years, Linda served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, worked tirelessly as vice president of the PTA, and volunteered in the Olton Band Boosters.

She pursued a career in insurance and worked at agencies in Olton, Idalou, and Spur. She recently retired in April of this year.

Her interests included reading, travel, cooking, and playing games. Her favorite pastime, though, was spending time with family. In recent years, she had devoted much time and energy to taking care of her mother.

Linda is survived by her husband, Donnie; her daughter, Toni Keith and her husband David of San Antonio; her son, Pete Arnold of Lubbock; and her son, Jeff Arnold of Trinity and his wife, Shannon. Linda had eight grandchildren: Nathan Keith and his wife Erika, Dustin Keith, Nicolas Arnold, Rebekah Arnold, Daniel Arnold, Zoe Arnold, Emily Arnold, and Anna Arnold.

Linda will be most remembered for her sweet spirit, her heart of gold, her great love of family, and her willingness to go the extra mile to help others in any way she could. But most of all, we will remember her for her infectious laughter and funny sense of humor. She was a beautiful lady, and our lives were better for having her in them.

Services for Linda were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday October 22nd at the First United Methodist Church in Spur, TX followed by interment at the Girard Cemetery in Girard, TX under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home. Memorials made be made to the American Cancer Society.