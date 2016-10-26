Spaghetti supper, silent auction fundraiser for Chris and Lisa Barron

There will be a spaghetti supper and silent auction fundraiser for Chris and Lisa Barron on November 7, 5:30 to 7:30 in the Spur ISD cafeteria. Dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Chris was diagnosed to be in stage four kidney failure in early 2016 and Lisa is a match and plans to donate one of her kidneys to him. The funds raised will help cover the expenses of travel, being off work and medications that are not covered by insurance.