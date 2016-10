NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Spur Housing Authority will hold a PUBLIC MEETING on December 15, at 5:15pm, at 521 Keeler Ave, to receive comments on the Annual and 5 Year Plan for the Spur Housing Authority. All documents are on display at the office of the Housing Authority, 521 Keeler Ave, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8am and Noon. 5-1tc